Taylor Swift sweeps 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift makes history as she wins big at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift has added a string of trophies to her collection after she received ten awards at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards after becoming a finalist in 20 categories, tying with Drake with the most BBMAs.



Reacting to the key wins, the Carolina crooner said in the acceptance speech, "Well, this is unreal... the fact that you guys have given me 10 Billboard Awards -- I'm talking to the fans specifically.'

She continued, "None of this happens without you. The Billboards base everything off of what you are listening to and what you're passionate about, and I'm so honored that this year you made The Eras Tour so magical."

Adding, "You went and saw the movie, you cared about my re-recordings. I just love you so much."

Heaping praise on the fans, Taylor said, "like the luckiest person in the world to have you in my corner and caring about the music that I make," adding, "So thank you -- thank you, thank you, thank you 10 million times -- for this."