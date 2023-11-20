 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 20, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Taylor Swift sweeps 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift makes history as she wins big at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, November 20, 2023

Taylor Swift sweeps 2023 Billboard Music Awards
Taylor Swift sweeps 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift has added a string of trophies to her collection after she received ten awards at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards after becoming a finalist in 20 categories, tying with Drake with the most BBMAs.

Reacting to the key wins, the Carolina crooner said in the acceptance speech, "Well, this is unreal... the fact that you guys have given me 10 Billboard Awards -- I'm talking to the fans specifically.'

She continued, "None of this happens without you. The Billboards base everything off of what you are listening to and what you're passionate about, and I'm so honored that this year you made The Eras Tour so magical."

Adding, "You went and saw the movie, you cared about my re-recordings. I just love you so much."

Heaping praise on the fans, Taylor said, "like the luckiest person in the world to have you in my corner and caring about the music that I make," adding, "So thank you -- thank you, thank you, thank you 10 million times -- for this."

Sarah Ferguson celebrates Children’s Day with her 'friends'
Sarah Ferguson celebrates Children’s Day with her 'friends'
Travis Kelce dishes on Argentina trip with Taylor Swift video
Travis Kelce dishes on Argentina trip with Taylor Swift
Will Shakira cut a deal similarly for another tax fraud case?
Will Shakira cut a deal similarly for another tax fraud case?
King Charles to offer olive branch to Harry, Meghan Markle despite call details leaked video
King Charles to offer olive branch to Harry, Meghan Markle despite call details leaked
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents meetup hit a snag?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents meetup hit a snag?
James Bay confirms he will be part of Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Service
James Bay confirms he will be part of Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Service
Adele talks about marriage rumors with Rich Paul
Adele talks about marriage rumors with Rich Paul
Prince Harry can’t expect bygones to be bygones after Christmas snub video
Prince Harry can’t expect bygones to be bygones after Christmas snub
King Charles chooses William and Kate over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles chooses William and Kate over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton’s sincere feelings for olive branch to Meghan Markle, Harry disclosed
Kate Middleton’s sincere feelings for olive branch to Meghan Markle, Harry disclosed
Expert solves mystery behind Meghan Markle’s missing engagement ring
Expert solves mystery behind Meghan Markle’s missing engagement ring
Meghan Markle discloses her Christmas plan with Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle discloses her Christmas plan with Archie, Lilibet