Donna Kelce revealed that Travis Kelce is 'liking the attention' that comes with dating a megastar like Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s mother gives inside scoop on Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce spoke out about her son's relationship with Taylor Swift, stating that he "likes attention" and is fully embracing the spotlight that comes with their high-profile relationship.

In an interview with Good Morning America on Monday, the 71-year-old football mom opened up about Travis's newfound fame he discovered with the 12-time Grammy award-winning singer.

Donna remarked, "I think the attention is just part of the whole thing. Obviously she is a megastar, and I think Travis is embracing the fame as much as he can, so I think it's okay. He likes attention, so as long as he can handle it, I don't have any problems with it. She's a very nice person."

"I'm sure everybody is tired of our family in some respects, but it is really with joy that we are able to do things together,” she added.

The couple sparked dating rumors back in September when Taylor appeared at several NFL games to cheer for Kansas City Chiefs alongside Donna.

Taylor and Travis confirmed their relationship in October when the two were spotted enjoying a date night in New York City.

Recently, the NFL star also attended his new lover’s concert in Argentina alongside her dad Scott Swift where she also gave him a romantic shoutout by changing the lyrics of her hit track Karma.