Monday, November 20, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Travis Kelce to Taylor Swift: 'I'm a family guy'

Travis Kelce gives insights about his relationship with Taylor Swift in a new interview

After much speculation, Travis Kelce is finally opening up about his budding romance with Taylor Swift, where he shared his values and ethos matched with the latter.

In a chat with the Wall Street Journal, the NFL's tight end said, "Everybody knows I'm a family guy," adding, "Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley."

Expressing his thoughts on the instant spotlight came along with the megastar, the 34-year-old said, "Obviously, I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them…. I've never dealt with it."

He continued, "But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it…. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange."

