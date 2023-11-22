Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse decided to start their family after moving in together earlier this year, source

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse feel ‘beyond blessed’ amid pregnancy

Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse feel “beyond blessed” amid their first pregnancy.



The Twilight alum and the Daisy Jones and The Six actor could not be “more thrilled” to share the news with their fans, revealed an insider.

Speaking with Us Weekly, the source revealed that the duo felt that they were ready to start their family after moving in together earlier their year.

The insider said, “They moved in together earlier this year and decided it was finally the right time to expand their family.”

ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson girlfriend Suki Waterhouse confirms pregnancy

“Rob and Suki really hid this pregnancy well from friends before they were ready to reveal the happy news,” the tipster added.

The source spoke of Waterhouse’s pregnancy announcement, saying she was “so excited to make the announcement during her performance” at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in Mexico City.

“She was ecstatic over the response from the crowd,” the insider said, adding, “Suki and Rob couldn’t be more thrilled and they feel beyond blessed.”

Waterhouse, who has been in a relationship with Pattinson for more than five year, finally put rumors to rest as she confirmed her first pregnancy with the star at the Festival.

In a video shared by a TikTok user, The Persuasion star could be seen making the sweet announcement while flaunting her growing baby bump.

After taking the stage, Waterhouse addressed the audience, saying, “I thought I'd wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I've got going on.”

Amid loud cheers from the crowd, she added, “I'm not sure if it's working.”

Waterhouse sparked pregnancy rumors earlier this month when she was spotted with Pattinson during a hike in Los Angeles, proudly displaying her visible baby bump.