Robert Pattinson girlfriend Suki Waterhouse confirms pregnancy

Monday, November 20, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Suki Waterhouse sparked pregnancy rumors earlier this month when she stepped out with Robert Pattinson for a hike in Los Angeles

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, November 20, 2023

Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, finally put rumors to rest as she confirmed her first pregnancy with the star at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City.

In a video shared by a TikTok user, The Persuasion star could be seen making the sweet announcement while flaunting her growing baby bump.

After taking the stage, Waterhouse addressed the audience, saying, “I thought I'd wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I've got going on.”

Amid loud cheers from the crowd, she added, “I'm not sure if it's working.”

The actor, who has been dating the Twilight alum for five years, opted for a tight light purple dress that showed her growing baby bump, paired with sparkling gold boots for the special performance.

Waterhouse sparked pregnancy rumors earlier this month when she was spotted with Pattinson during a hike in Los Angeles, proudly displaying her visible baby bump.

She opened up about her romance with Pattinson in an interview with The Sunday Times, saying, 'I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years.”

