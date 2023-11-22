Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart finally on ‘good terms’ years after messy breakup

Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart fell in love during filming of 'Twilight' saga and dated from 2009 to 2013

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are reportedly on good terms years after their four-year relationship ended amid cheating scandal.



According to Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke, the duo, who played the leads in the romance fantasy films and also dated in real life, patched up at Pattinson’s 37th birthday.

She revealed that Stewart crashed Pattinson’s 37th birthday party in May while speaking of attending the bash herself without an invitation while speaking on Happy Sad Confused podcast,

"Strangely enough, I went to Rob’s birthday party recently. I kinda crashed with my friend Toni Collette, who had just done a movie with him," Hardwicke shared, referencing the upcoming 2024 movie Mickey 17.

She added, "We had a fun thing, and then Kristen crashed it too. That was just a few months ago, and it was just like, ‘Oh my god!’ We all hugged each other — like, this is so crazy and cool."

The director went on to reveal how Kristen “rang the bell at the gate” of Pattinson’s home, checking to see if it was “cool” for her to come in and he let her in.

Hardwicke said, "When Kristen walked into Rob’s birthday, she’s like, ‘Catherine? Rob’s birthday? What’s going on?'” Hardwicke continued. “I go, ‘I kinda crashed it with Toni.’ And she goes, ‘Well, I crashed it too.'"

Stewart and Pattinson dated from 2009 to 2013. However, their relationship faced a public setback in 2012 when Stewart was caught kissing her married Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders.