Wednesday, November 22, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Britney Spears pays huge amount to clear traffic woes

Previously, Britney Spears got two traffic tickets in two months for speeding violation and crossing yellow lines

Britney Spears finally got rid of months-old traffic penalties by paying a hefty amount.

According to TMZ, the 41-year-old singer paid $332 for crossing over the double lines, in October, and also made an additional $400 payment to sidestep any insurance infarctions.

Previously, in September, Britney forked out $1100 for another penalty where officers noted a pattern of traffic-related violations.

Read More: Britney Spears fears sister Jamie Lynn plotting ‘public’ revenge

TMZ obtained police bodycam footage revealing the Toxic singer’s interaction with a California Highway Patrol officer on October 6, the same man who had pulled her over in September for a speeding violation, near her Thousand Oaks residence.

In the video, Britney explained to the officer that she needed to use the bathroom to which the officer clarified that he hadn't intentionally target her.

Subsequently, he issued the Princess of Pop a warning along with a fine of $327, due by November 21.

Read More: Britney Spears lambasts filmmakers profiting off her life

Britney struggled with providing her driver's license, registration, and proof of insurance, as the documents were with her security staff who had just returned from overseas, but managed to settle the fines which totaled to $1,140.

