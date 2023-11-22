 
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Melanie Walker

Britney Spears lambasts filmmakers profiting off her life

Britney Spears slammed film industry for misleading the narrative of her 13-year conservatorship

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Britney Spears lambasts filmmakers profiting off her life

Britney Spears lambasted filmmakers who profited off her 13-year conservatorship.

The Princess of Pop took to her Instagram account on Monday and voiced her frustration with documentaries based on her past life experiences.

Britney, who detailed hostile encounters with law enforcement officers, accused filmmakers of attempting to “manipulate the narrative.”

The 41-year-old singer specifically focused on her "hardest times 3 years ago," insisting that the portrayal was not accurate. Moreover, she expressed irritation over producers pretending that she benefited in any way from the documentaries in question.

"BULLS*** !!! Is it all regulated in talking sh**???" she exclaimed in a candid social media post.

The documentaries, which delved into Britney's life post-conservatorship, included TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: Divorce and Despair, CNN's Toxic: Britney Spears‘ Battle for Freedom, and the Netflix film Britney vs Spears.

Notably, Britney claimed that The New York Times' documentary Framing Britney Spears, released in February 2021, was the one that affected her the most, "I cried for two weeks' over it," she said.

