entertainment
Thursday, November 23, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry wants Christmas with King Charles ‘this year’

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 23, 2023

Prince Harry’s true motivation behind wanting to spend Christmas with King Charles has just been brought to light.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during a candid piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she touched on the couple’s plans for Christmas as well as the news currently circulating online about there being no invite as of yet.

According to the expert, “Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided what they want for Christmas this year.”

It’s “not a year’s supply of fresh turmeric, or his brother Prince William’s manhood delivered on a silver salver, or guaranteed funding for their new charity that hosts dream workshops for the homeless.”

“The Sussexes have supposedly decided they want a slap up Christmas with all the royal family at Norfolk monstrosity and festive season HQ, Sandringham.”

This comes after The Times’ royal editor Roya Nikkhah revealed that the couple ‘want in’ at least for the time being to celebrate Christmas.

Thus, in the eyes of Ms Elser, “King Charles, for his part, has failed to readily accept the Sussexes’ about-face.”

