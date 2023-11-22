Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals and moved to US in 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ruin King Charles major plan about future of monarchy?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of disrupting King Charles major plan about the future of monarchy.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Gareth Russell said the California-based royals have made the King's plans about a slimmed-down monarchy "very difficult".



He explained that Archie and Lilibet doting parents were always included in King Charles plans before they stepped down as senior royals.

But after they moved to US, there are fewer working royal left to carry out royal duties.

The author of The Palace: From the Tudors to the Windsors, 500 Years of British History at Hampton Court, said King Charles had always intended to have both of his sons Prince William and Harry and their spouses whoever they may be as senior working royals.

He further said because of the very different choices by Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, for a variety of reasons, there are three senior royals who are no longer working royals.

"This means that either the Royal Family are going to have to start cutting back on the number of charities they patronise and a number of events they attend, or they are going to have to recruit three extra royals which would be the Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie and their cousin Lady Louise."

The royal expert continued King Charles, the then-Prince first talked about a slimmed-down monarchy, when Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother were still alive.

However, unfortunately what has happened in the past few years since that announcement has made the King's plan very difficult, the royal author claimed.