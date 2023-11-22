 
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry is becoming his own man away from Meghan Markle

Experts have just weighed in on the stark shift that is being noticed in Prince Harry’s attitude

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Prince Harry appears to be moving away from Meghan Markle and ‘taking charge’ in his own way.

Claims regarding this have been brought to light by body language expert Darren Stanton.

He broke everything down in one of his most recent chats with The Mirror.

File Footage

Starting everything off, Mr Stanton pointed out the apparent shift Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be making in their relationship.

This is because “In the past Harry would be a more introverted version of himself when he was alongside Meghan and more extroverted when he was by himself but now he seems to have found himself.”

As was visible during their viral dance video that took fans by surprise, “he has come into his own and is his own man.”

Read More: Prince Harry’s hilarious dance video with Meghan Markle goes viral

“I think he has found his inner strength, previously he hasn't shown this despite his position and it looks to have shifted in a way,” the body language expert also noted.

On the opposite end of the spectrum he added, “I think Meghan recognizes that Harry is a powerful person as a royal and I think she might feel slightly less dominant at that moment.”

“They both seem confident, Harry doesn’t look nervous at all which is quite unusual, as it is usually when he is on his own that he comes across this way but he appears very confident and relaxed. It seems as though something in the dynamics or the power balance of the relationship has shifted,” Mr Stanton also added before signing off.

