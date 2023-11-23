 
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Melanie Walker

Investigation launched into Taylor Swift concert organizer after fan's death in Brazil

23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides passed away due to intense heat during Taylor Swift's concert in Brazil

Melanie Walker

Thursday, November 23, 2023

Brazilian police have initiated a probe into the company responsible for organizing Taylor Swift's concerts in Rio de Janeiro following the death of 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides.

The investigation follows the tragic death of Swift’s fan, who lost consciousness during the show on November 17 amid sweltering temperatures.

The Civil Police Department of Rio de Janeiro, through its consumer delegation’s department, has opened an inquiry, citing "the crime of endangering the life and health" of concertgoers.

A spokesperson stated, as per Daily Mail, "Event organizers will be called to testify, and other steps are underway to investigate the facts."

Benevides tragically passed away while attending Swift's Brazil concert amid Eras tour after suffering a cardiac arrest due to the intense heat, according to multiple media outlets.

She collapsed in the front row, was revived at the stadium for about 40 minutes, suffered another heart attack on the way to the hospital, and sadly, didn't make it long after arriving at the local hospital.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Swift wrote, "I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show."

"I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young," she added.

