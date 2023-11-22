Taylor Swift finds solace in Travis Kelce romance after fan’s 'devastating' death

A 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan breathed her last while attending her Brazil concert amid Eras tour due to extreme heat

File Footage

Taylor Swift is leaning on her lover Travis Kelce to find solace after her 23-year-old fan died of cardiac arrest due to extreme heat at the venue of her Brazil show amid Eras tour.



According to the Us Weekly, the NFL star has been a “huge support” to the Anti-Hero hitmaker as she goes through a hard time following the tragic event.

“She is so grateful she’s had Travis,” a tipster told the publication. “He’s been a huge support system for her right now. Her family has been there, but it’s different to have a boyfriend to lean on.”

Ana Clara Benevides tragically passed away while attending Swift's Brazil concert due to the intense heat, according to multiple media outlets.

She collapsed in the front row, was revived at the stadium for about 40 minutes, suffered another heart attack on the way to the hospital, and sadly, didn't make it long after arriving at the local hospital.

Speaking on how Swift is coping up with the tragedy, the insider said, “She was completely beside herself and it’s been so hard for her to talk about.”

The insider said the popstar reached out to Benevides’ family following her death and paid her an emotional tribute after returning to stage by dedicating the song, Bigger Than the Whole Sky.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Swift wrote hours after the show took place, “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show.”

“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young,” she added.