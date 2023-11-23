Prince Harry thinks King Charles, Prince William are ‘united in press hunger’

 
Thursday, November 23, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry has just been called out for making King Charles and Prince William look publicity hungry.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She touched on everything during a candid piece for News.com.au.

In it she referend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bid for Christmas at Sandringham.

Referencing this desire and the news reports that have been circulating, she said, “As far as climb downs go, the Sussexes suddenly wanting to, reportedly, spend Chrissy ensconced in the very bosom of the royal family, is the equivalent of having to gingerly and awkwardly reverse your way down Everest, backwards because you’ve changed your mind about summiting.”

Before signing off she also took a trip down memory lane and referenced how “it was only in January this year that a thundercloud-esque Harry sat down with a parade of TV journalists to eagerly sell his memoir Spare and to paint the House of Windsor”.

As a “biased, uncaring lot, united in their hunger for good press, no matter the personal cost to their loved ones.”

