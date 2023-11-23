Meghan Markle is allegedly the mastermind pushing Prince Harry to reconcile with King Charles after massive panic

Meghan Markle is in panic mode over King Charles’ snub

These claims have been made in response to Prince Harry’s current dynamic with Prince William and King Charles since Spare.

In the midst of that continued backlash its also been reported that the duo want a reconciliation now, despite eyeing financial freedom all the same.

In response an inside source close to Closer Magazine reached out and weighed in on things.

Per this source the reason for the couple’s change of plans is because “Meghan and Harry are in panic mode and it's becoming clearer and clearer that their royal currency is dwindling which is having a knock-on effect on their Hollywood careers.”

Read More: Prince William, Kate Middleton to send Christmas presents to Archie and Lilibet

“They both know full-well that their success rests on their royal connections and being snubbed from Charles birthday celebrations was a huge wake-up call that the Royal Family is no longer prepared to put on a façade in a bid to fund their Hollywood lifestyles.”

Even “Meghan is now pushing for more of a reconciliation”, the source noted.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry knew the score during exit from Royal life

“She says she won't be seen as two-faced but they will need to make an effort to hold on to their connections. It's a difficult balance and it's definitely causing tension,” they also weighed in on to say.