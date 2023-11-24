Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ remains firm: ‘No lawsuit filed’

Netflix’s show ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ denies any lawsuits amid injury allegations

Several reported injuries on Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge show is prompting some contestants to threaten lawsuits, but the makers of the show have denied any such lawsuits.



“No lawsuit has been filed by any of the Squid Game contestants. We take the welfare of our contestants extremely seriously,” the reality show spokesman said.

However, reports suggest two unnamed contestants approached (no-win, no-fee) firm Express Solicitors to apparently press charges for suffering hypothermia and nerve damage while playing the opening game Red Light, Green Light, in the UK, according to Deadline.

Notably, at the time, the streamer confirmed the testing conditions forced three players to require medical attention out of 456 contestants.

Releasing a statement, the British law firm claimed that their clients suffered untoward situations in the game, risking their health during the shoot.

“We recognise people may see this as a classic David and Goliath battle with the company and its production partners,” the law firm’s CEO Daniel Slade said.

He continued, “Contestants thought they were taking part in something fun and those injured did not expect to suffer as they did.”

Noting, “Now they have been left with injuries after spending time being stuck in painful