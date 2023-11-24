 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 24, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ remains firm: ‘No lawsuit filed’

Netflix’s show ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ denies any lawsuits amid injury allegations

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, November 24, 2023

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ remains firm: ‘No lawsuit filed’

Several reported injuries on Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge show is prompting some contestants to threaten lawsuits, but the makers of the show have denied any such lawsuits.

“No lawsuit has been filed by any of the Squid Game contestants. We take the welfare of our contestants extremely seriously,” the reality show spokesman said.

However, reports suggest two unnamed contestants approached (no-win, no-fee) firm Express Solicitors to apparently press charges for suffering hypothermia and nerve damage while playing the opening game Red Light, Green Light, in the UK, according to Deadline.

Notably, at the time, the streamer confirmed the testing conditions forced three players to require medical attention out of 456 contestants.

Releasing a statement, the British law firm claimed that their clients suffered untoward situations in the game, risking their health during the shoot.

“We recognise people may see this as a classic David and Goliath battle with the company and its production partners,” the law firm’s CEO Daniel Slade said.

He continued, “Contestants thought they were taking part in something fun and those injured did not expect to suffer as they did.”

Noting, “Now they have been left with injuries after spending time being stuck in painful 

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West takes swipe at mama's ex Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West takes swipe at mama's ex Pete Davidson
Brad Pitt's first public sighting after getting labelled 'world class a**hole'
Brad Pitt's first public sighting after getting labelled 'world class a**hole'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will betray, Royals have 'very bad feeling'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will betray, Royals have 'very bad feeling'
Prince William 'mildly exasperated' as Prince Harry pal drops book bomb
Prince William 'mildly exasperated' as Prince Harry pal drops book bomb
Jamie Foxx vows action against woman accusing him of sexual assault
Jamie Foxx vows action against woman accusing him of sexual assault
Ridley Scott ignored books when making 'Napoleon'
Ridley Scott ignored books when making 'Napoleon'
Prince Harry thinks King Charles, Prince William are ‘united in press hunger’
Prince Harry thinks King Charles, Prince William are ‘united in press hunger’
Irina Shayk shares shocking details of her early life
Irina Shayk shares shocking details of her early life
Prince Harry’s reception in Buckingham Palace will be frostier than the Antarctic
Prince Harry’s reception in Buckingham Palace will be frostier than the Antarctic
Brad Pitt breaks cover after son Pax Jolie's vilifying note
Brad Pitt breaks cover after son Pax Jolie's vilifying note
Prince Harry’s attraction to Buckingham Palace ridiculed
Prince Harry’s attraction to Buckingham Palace ridiculed
Prince Harry’s reasons behind ‘licking’ his wounds exposed video
Prince Harry’s reasons behind ‘licking’ his wounds exposed