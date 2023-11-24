Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon to throw joint bash to celebrate upcoming birthdays

Hollywood star Brad Pitt and his ladylove Ines De Ramon share birthdays just one day apart

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines De Ramon, are reportedly planning a joint celebration to mark their upcoming birthdays.



The Fight Club actor and the jewelry designer share birthdays just one day apart, with the hunk celebrating on December 18, a day before De Ramon’s big day.

According to Daily Mail, there's talk of "a joint birthday, Christmas, New Year's type celebration" in the works. The source also hinted at something special for Brad's 60th birthday.

They said, “A joint birthday, Christmas, New Year's type celebration is in the works,” adding, “and also, since Brad is turning 60, something might be brewing for that.”

The insider then dished on their plans to tie the knot, debunking all rumors about their marriage or engagement, revealing neither of them are rushing into marriage.

“Brad is happy and in love with his girlfriend, Ines, but any sign of engagement or getting married or eloping is not in the near future,” the tipster said.

“Brad isn't gun shy to get married again, it just is not anything on the mind of both of them,” the source added.

“No one is pressuring anyone to move fast, no thoughts of having kids or anything like that is happening, they are perfectly happy with each other and love how everything is simple, fun and exciting and always seems new.

“Brad has no worries when he is with Ines, they just seem to work and are a fun couple.”