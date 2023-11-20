Kanye West confirms rumours he’s on a break with wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West drops new photo on social media amid rumours he’s on a break with wife Bianca Censori

File Footage

Kanye West seemingly confirmed rumours he is on a break with his wife, Bianca Censori, after he dropped a new photo on his social media account.

The controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, shared a photo of himself in Saudi Arabia sans his wedding ring after it was reported that he and the Yeezy designer have taken a break amid marital woes.

ALSO READ: Kanye West NOT concerned about getting back together with Bianca Censori

West is sitting at what seems to be a breakfast table in a living room, wearing a white dress, with someone holding a baby beside him.

The identity of the baby and the person holding him is not confirmed.



This comes after The Sun revealed that Bianca Censori has decided to take a break from her crippling marriage to Kanye West after her family and friends forced her to leave him.

A tipster told the publication that the family members of the Yeezy designer never liked Kanye West, and had issues accepting Bianca’s marriage to him.

ALSO READ: Bianca Censori takes major step amid crippling Kanye West marriage

The insider said it happened after Bianca travelled to Australia, where her inner circle held an "intervention" and told her to "wake the f--- up” and distance herself from "controlling" Kanye.

They revealed that Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been "taking a breather since mid-October and his only focus right now is the music."

"He has been a lot happier and more focused with her around, but I think the relationship has taken its toll on her a bit, with everyone having their opinion," the source commented.