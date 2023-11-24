 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 24, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

What was Matthew Perry's favorite ‘Friends’ episode?

Matthew Perry recalled in an old interview that the respective episode was the one where he had no dialogues

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, November 24, 2023

File Footage

Matthew Perry once revealed why his all-time favorite Friends episode was the one where he didn’t speak at all.

Among the 236 chapters of the hit sitcom, the late actor disclosed that he enjoyed Season 1, Episode 7, titled The One With the Blackout, the most.

In 2004, he told Entertainment Weekly, “The interesting thing about that episode was I didn’t speak much; it was mostly in voiceover. We prerecorded what I said, and I had to react.”

The episode shows his character Chandler Bing getting locked in an ATM vestibule with Victoria’s Secret model Jill Goodacre during a city-wide power outage.

Read More: Jennifer Aniston ‘blocks out’ that Matthew Perry has died: ‘I talk to you every day’

Reminiscing about the behind the scenes, Matthew recalled: “Let’s face it: Jill Goodacre is hot, so it wasn’t that difficult. I remember spitting my gum out, and it stuck to the wall. It was my choice to just stay frozen in fear and embarrassment.”

Moreover, he had said that it was the first time he had realised that the entire cast was “clicking" together.

Read More: Sean Penn commends late Matthew Perry's candidness on addiction struggles

“What was great about that night was that I was also able to watch the other three quarters of the show, which was these five great actors doing ensemble work that was amazing," he had recalled.

Matthew recently passed away in October at the age of 54 when he drowned in his LA home’s jacuzzi, following a cardiac arrest.

Chris Rock, Olivia Wilde's relationship status revealed
Chris Rock, Olivia Wilde's relationship status revealed
Ava Max, Tiësto rock Etihad Park amid 'Abu Dhabi F1 Concerts'
Ava Max, Tiësto rock Etihad Park amid 'Abu Dhabi F1 Concerts'
King Charles coronation: real reason finally revealed why Meghan Markle did not attend
King Charles coronation: real reason finally revealed why Meghan Markle did not attend
Sofia Vergara claps back at ageist Internet trolls
Sofia Vergara claps back at ageist Internet trolls
Cher tells herself to ‘man up’ for upcoming memoir
Cher tells herself to ‘man up’ for upcoming memoir
King Charles left in ‘tears’ as he was afraid for THIS royal’s mental health
King Charles left in ‘tears’ as he was afraid for THIS royal’s mental health
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new SA allegations
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new SA allegations
Kate Middleton, Camilla getting ‘incredibly close’: ‘United by a common enemy’ video
Kate Middleton, Camilla getting ‘incredibly close’: ‘United by a common enemy’
Kate Middleton defies Prince William over key decision about George and Charlotte
Kate Middleton defies Prince William over key decision about George and Charlotte
Sarah Ferguson hints at writing something ‘cosy and mysterious’
Sarah Ferguson hints at writing something ‘cosy and mysterious’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘endgame’ revealed amid Christmas drama
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘endgame’ revealed amid Christmas drama
Prince Harry’s adolescent flare for the theatrical has nothing to show
Prince Harry’s adolescent flare for the theatrical has nothing to show