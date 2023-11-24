What was Matthew Perry's favorite ‘Friends’ episode?

Matthew Perry recalled in an old interview that the respective episode was the one where he had no dialogues

Matthew Perry once revealed why his all-time favorite Friends episode was the one where he didn’t speak at all.



Among the 236 chapters of the hit sitcom, the late actor disclosed that he enjoyed Season 1, Episode 7, titled The One With the Blackout, the most.

In 2004, he told Entertainment Weekly, “The interesting thing about that episode was I didn’t speak much; it was mostly in voiceover. We prerecorded what I said, and I had to react.”

The episode shows his character Chandler Bing getting locked in an ATM vestibule with Victoria’s Secret model Jill Goodacre during a city-wide power outage.

Reminiscing about the behind the scenes, Matthew recalled: “Let’s face it: Jill Goodacre is hot, so it wasn’t that difficult. I remember spitting my gum out, and it stuck to the wall. It was my choice to just stay frozen in fear and embarrassment.”

Moreover, he had said that it was the first time he had realised that the entire cast was “clicking" together.

“What was great about that night was that I was also able to watch the other three quarters of the show, which was these five great actors doing ensemble work that was amazing," he had recalled.

Matthew recently passed away in October at the age of 54 when he drowned in his LA home’s jacuzzi, following a cardiac arrest.