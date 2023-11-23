Sean Penn commends late Matthew Perry's candidness on addiction struggles

Thursday, November 23, 2023
Hollywood actor and director Sean Penn has recently paid a heartfelt tribute to his late friend Matthew Perry, whom he hailed for not shying away from speaking about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction prior to his death.
Sean Penn described the late beloved Friends star as a talented guy, adding, "I can't claim to have known him well, but I liked him very much."
According to Entertainment Weekly, the 63-year-old actor-director appeared in an interview with Piers Morgan at the latter's show, Piers Morgan Uncensored and detailed, "I met Matthew somewhat recently, we were both catching a flight out of Los Angeles airport, and I complimented him on what I knew of his book.”
The late actor who passed away at the age of 54 on October 28, 2023, in his Los Angeles home, had been very vocal about his struggles with substance abuse.
A major part of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Things, has been occupied with the details of the late actor's struggle with drug and alcohol addiction.
Penn hailed the actor for sharing his experiences with the world, adding that the latter made a lasting impact on the world through his art and his candour.