Prince William only interested in his future as Charles prepares plan to abdicate

King Charles, who celebrated his 75th birthday last week, has already prepared a plan to abdicate and pass the throne to Prince William

Prince William only interested in his future, claims Meghan Markle, Harry's biographer

Prince William is said to be only interested in his own future and the Prince of Wales cannot wait to ascend the throne, a royal expert has claimed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s biographer Omid Scobie has claimed that Prince William is only interested in his future.

Read More: King Charles prepares plan to abdicate for Prince William

The royal expert, while discussing Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Awards in his upcoming book Endgame, claimed King Charles was upset to not be involved in the cause most dear to his heart - the environment.

Scobie writes: “William acted as if Charles’s passion did not exist."

He further claimed, “The Prince of Wales can’t wait to ascend the throne. And a real impatience is created around him."

Also Read: Royal family wants to see Prince William as King, doubts Charles ability to fulfil his role?

Scobie’s remarks came days amid claims King Charles, who celebrated his 75th birthday last week, has reportedly already prepared a plan to abdicate and pass the throne to Prince William.

Royal author Clive Irving claims: "It may have already been surreptitiously planned that the King will abdicate when he's 80."