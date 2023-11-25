 
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Royal family wants to see Prince William as King, doubts Charles ability to fulfil his role?

King Charles was officially crowned in May, and his elder son Prince William is the heir to the British throne

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Royal family wants to see Prince William as King, doubts Charles ability to fulfil his role?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s biographer Omid Scobie has claimed that many members of the royal family are eager to see Prince William as King as they doubt King Charles ability to fulfil his role as monarch.

In an interview with the French magazine, Paris Match, Scobie dubbed King Charles "transitional king", who is just "holding the reign" for his elder son Prince William.

The royal expert claimed: "Charles is a transitional king. He's holding on to the previous reign and opening up the next one, which may be more modern."

The Daily Express UK quoted Scobie as claiming, "Many people, even within the institution, doubt Charles' ability to fulfil this role and are eager to see William crowned."

"This sense of excitement around William, I've never perceived around Charles", Scobie replied when asked that the monarch would "never be a great king"?

Scobie made these remarks days before his bombshell book Endgame is set to release next week.

