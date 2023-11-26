Prince Harry has just been ridiculed and blasted for his bid to dig up old skeletons from people’s closets

Prince Harry is 'exhaustedly haunting' the world won't lay old bones to rest

Prince Harry has just come under fire for seemingly making it his life’s purpose to ‘drudge up old skeletons from the closet’.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Maureen Callahan.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

She started the piece by saying, “as 'The Crown' concludes not with pomp and circumstance but camp and revisionism, our eyes avert to some real-time melodrama: Following a 'warm' phone call between Charles, Harry and Meghan on the King's 75th birthday, this most fragile of steps toward reconciliation has likely been torched by Scobie's new book.”

“Poor Charles. If he is Charlie Brown, then Meghan and Harry are Lucy, holding the football and pulling it away, despite promising that this time, really, they won't do it again, would never make him look like a fool.”

“If the Netflix doc couldn't lay waste to any remaining goodwill, if 'Spare' couldn't do it — by God, this yet might.”

Before concluding she also said, “'The Crown' may end ignominiously with the ghost of Diana. We, however, remain exhaustedly haunted by Meghan and Harry, who will never lay old bones to rest.”