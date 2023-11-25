 
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Prince William’s ‘Olympic rows’ over Africa exposed

Experts have just broken down the kind of rows and fights Prince Harry and Prince William have had over Africa

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Prince William and Prince Harry have allegedly had a number of rows when it came to African conservation and their plans for the future.

Experts describe these rows and fights as “Olympic level” for those unversed.

Insights into all of them have been brought to light by royal author Tina Brown.

According to The Mirror, Ms Brown began by admitting that the entire tiff was around the Tusk Trust charity in 2005 which Prince Harry and Prince William both wanted their name attached too.

This caused their fight to escalate to epic proportions and increased the friction between everyone.

According to Ms Brown, "William knew he had to be respectful of hierarchy when it came to his father's ownership of the environmental platform, but he was less willing to accede to his brother.”

Even a friend of Prince Harry ended up saying, “Harry was a very, very angry man” when asked about the impact of those fights. 

