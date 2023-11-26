Kate Middleton has been lauded an ideal family member of the Royal Family

Kate Middleton 'calm' nature is what Royals want to 'represent' in public

Kate Middleton is seemingly an ideal member of the Royal Family, claims a royal expert.

The Princess of Wales, who is married to Prince William, has had a scandal-free record throughout her course in public light.

Royal expert Omid Scobie, who is set to publish his next book titled ‘Endgame,’ says: "She's calm and self-assured: that's the image the Royal Family wants to project.

"In fact, she's certainly the only one who still gets magazine covers and headlines for her work, and not just for gossip or negative thing

The comment comes after expert Darren Stanton compared Kate’s confidence to that of her husband.

He said: "Kate is equally as confident on her own as she is when she is with William. She is the stronger personality out of the two.

Mr Stanton added: "You know someone is confident by their posture and the way they walk. Kate always springs out of the vehicle after arriving at an engagement. Her arms are often stretched out and she has good eye contact when shaking hands with others.

"You will notice that when other people meet her, they either curtsey or do a court bow, which is a sign of submission,” she concluded.