Sunday, November 26, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kanye West, Chris Brown slammed for anti-semitic moves in viral video

Kanye West, Chris Brown are seen dancing on 'Vultures' along with Bianca Censori in a new viral video

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 26, 2023

Kanye West and Chris Brown are under fire for grooving to the allegedly ‘anti-semitic’ lyrics of Vultures.

Last week, Kanye marked his come-back to the music industry by releasing a new track named Vultures featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

In light of that, recently, a new video circulated on the internet. This video showed West and Brown enjoying their night.

The duo was also joined by the Gold Digger hitmaker’s current wife Bianca Censori, who is reportedly maintaining distance from her rapper husband, as per The Sun.

The viral video shows Chris and Kanye bobbing to the lyrics of Kanye’s comeback song.

These lyrics read as: “How am I antisemitic? / I just f****** a Jewish b****.”

Of these alleged disrespectful actions towards the Jewish community, both the musicians have been bashed by their fans.

One person on site X (formerly known as Twitter) called the Under The Influence crooner out by saying, “NO CHRIS YOU CAN'T DANCE AND SING WITH THIS LYRICS.”

Taking to her Instagram account, a Jewish businesswoman named Tanya Zuckerbrot slammed the artists calling them “sick” and “masochistic.”

Hundreds of others joined her in bashing the duo.


