 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 27, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift’s late fan’s family appears at final Brazil show

Taylor Swift has been photographed alongside the family of her late fan who died of a heart attack in the blistering Brazil heat

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, November 27, 2023

Taylor Swift’s late fan’s family appears at final Brazil show
Taylor Swift’s late fan’s family appears at final Brazil show

A picture has emerged and it shows the family of Taylor Swift’s late fan attending her concert, in the smoldering heat of Brazil.

The fan in question is Ana Clara Benevides Machado, and she died during the Estadio Nilton Santos concert venue because of a lack of hydration and overheating.

After news of her passing went viral, Swift allowed water bottles inside the venues of all her shows moving forward.

To showcase her grief over the loss of life, she also took to Instagram and penned a note dedicated to the late Swiftie.

It read, “I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it’s with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show.”

“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young,” she also said.

Nine days after the tragedy she also invited the family members of her late fan, including her father Weiny Machado, and others.

They had on matching T-shirts with Ana’s face on them.

Check it out Below:

Taylor Swift’s late fan’s family appears at final Brazil show


Prince Harry urged to take the blame for his role in breakdown with King Charles
Prince Harry urged to take the blame for his role in breakdown with King Charles
Princess Eugenie talks about breaking Queen Elizabeth’s golden rule amid reports of new royal role
Princess Eugenie talks about breaking Queen Elizabeth’s golden rule amid reports of new royal role
Tiffany Haddish finally addresses DUI arrest: 'I had prayed to God'
Tiffany Haddish finally addresses DUI arrest: 'I had prayed to God'
Selena Gomez pays tribute to ‘Only Murders In The Building’ co-stars
Selena Gomez pays tribute to ‘Only Murders In The Building’ co-stars
Jamie Foxx’s mysterious health update: Insider speaks out
Jamie Foxx’s mysterious health update: Insider speaks out
Ariana Grande’s inner circle has ‘made up’ its mind on Ethan Slater
Ariana Grande’s inner circle has ‘made up’ its mind on Ethan Slater
Ozzy Osbourne to give up live performances if permanently stuck in wheelchair
Ozzy Osbourne to give up live performances if permanently stuck in wheelchair
Lily Allen ditches wedding ring again amid David Harbour marriage woes
Lily Allen ditches wedding ring again amid David Harbour marriage woes
Scott Disick celebrates Thanksgiving with Kardashian clan, Kourtney stays home video
Scott Disick celebrates Thanksgiving with Kardashian clan, Kourtney stays home
Meghan Markle not a 'Hollywood bimbo,' expert says branding is 'unfair'
Meghan Markle not a 'Hollywood bimbo,' expert says branding is 'unfair'
Prince William, Kate Middleton to send kids to 'boarding school' after 'heated debates'
Prince William, Kate Middleton to send kids to 'boarding school' after 'heated debates'
Justin Timberlake enjoys night-out with Jessica Biel amid Britney Spears revelations video
Justin Timberlake enjoys night-out with Jessica Biel amid Britney Spears revelations