Taylor Swift’s late fan’s family appears at final Brazil show

A picture has emerged and it shows the family of Taylor Swift’s late fan attending her concert, in the smoldering heat of Brazil.

The fan in question is Ana Clara Benevides Machado, and she died during the Estadio Nilton Santos concert venue because of a lack of hydration and overheating.

After news of her passing went viral, Swift allowed water bottles inside the venues of all her shows moving forward.

To showcase her grief over the loss of life, she also took to Instagram and penned a note dedicated to the late Swiftie.

It read, “I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it’s with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show.”

“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young,” she also said.

Nine days after the tragedy she also invited the family members of her late fan, including her father Weiny Machado, and others.

They had on matching T-shirts with Ana’s face on them.

