Chris Brown brushes off criticism labelling him as anti-Semitic

entertainment
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Chris says, 'I am pro life and I make music for the entire world!!! so please don't think I spread hate or am cool with it'

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Singer Chris Brown recently faced severe backlash over sharing the stage with fellow rapper Kanye West, who is known for his anti-Semitic remarks. 

In a viral video circulating on social media, Chris can been rocking the stage with singers Kanye, Lil Darkie and Ty Dolla $ign as they all performed the Chicago rapper's latest track Vultures in which he apparently addresses his anti-Semitism with slang anti-Semitic lyrics. 

One of the main lyrics of the song is, "How am I Anti-Semitic? I just fu****a Jewish bi***."

The video generated a lot of backlash as several fans expressed their distaste in the comment section of the video. One netizen wrote, "You are disgusting," while another added, "What's more sickening the song or the fact that Kanye and Chris Brown find it hysterical?"

However, How We Roll singer has brushed off the criticism labelling him as anti-Semitic as he posted a statement on Instagram which read, "In no way, shape, or form am I antisemitic."

He added, "I am pro life and I make music for the entire world!!! so please don't think I spread hate or am cool with it."

