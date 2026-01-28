Lily Collins offers sneak peek from daughter’s first birthday bash

Lily Collins is on cloud nine as her daughter Tove turns one year old.

The Emily in Paris star, who shares one baby girl with husband Charlie McDowell, marked the major family milestone with an intimate gathering.

She was generous enough to let her followers be a part of the celebratory moment as she offered a glimpse from the birthday bash via a social media post.

On Tuesday, January 27, the Guildford born actress dropped a series of adorable photos and a video on her Instagram alongside a heartfelt message.

"One whole year with our little T,” the moving tribute began. “We adore you beyond words. You’ve completely changed our lives in every single way and continue to surprise us every single day. “

“Celebrating you with all of your favorite things and more love than we ever knew existed,” the doting mother penned. “Happy 1st birthday, sweet Tove. We can’t wait for all the new adventures to come…”

The carousel has several pictures of the birthday girl enjoying her big day.

One snap featured the toddler in her own ball pit, while another showed her standing next to the "happy birthday" sign.

The Love, Rosie actress also posted some pictures of the decorations, her baby’s gifts and sweet treats for the little one.