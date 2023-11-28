 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Internet spots Jennifer Lawrence's doppelganger amid surgery rumours

Jennifer Lawrence's face has been compared to a late Egyptian actor

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Internet spots Jennifer Lawrence doppelganger amid surgery rumours
Internet spots Jennifer Lawrence doppelganger amid surgery rumours

As the internet buzz around Jennifer Lawrence's plastic surgery rumours grew, an old comparison of her looking like the 1950s Egyptian star Zubaira Tharwat.

On 9gag, a user shared a side-by-side photo of the Oscar winner and the late actress nearly a decade ago.

Image credits: 9gag
Image credits: 9gag

In the comments, several users pointed out the Hunger Games star was a spitting image of the Middle Eastern star.

Internet spots Jennifer Lawrences doppelganger amid surgery rumours

For those unverses, known as "the most beautiful eyes in classic Egyptian cinema," Zubaira has a rich history of credits, including A Day of My Life (1961), Beware of Love (1960), Part Virgin (1961), and The Guilty (1975), according to IMDB.

Born in Alexandria, the Egyptian beauty breathed her last in 2016 at age 76.

In other news, Jennifer reacted to her plastic surgery rumours, after it grew, following her collaboration with makeup artist Hung Vanngo. 

"He overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon because everybody in the last few months since I've been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery," the 33-year-old told Kylie Jenner during an exclusive chat with Interview Magazine.

She continued, "Yeah, and 'I'm like, 'I didn't have eye surgery. I'm doing makeup," noting, "Apparently, I've had full plastic surgery. I see before and after photos when I'm 12 years old versus 26, and my eyebrows are filled differently."

"I'm like, "How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I've gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?" Jennifer quipped.

Russell Brand SA investigation report just ‘weeks away’
Russell Brand SA investigation report just ‘weeks away’
North West again takes a jibe at Kim Kardashian
North West again takes a jibe at Kim Kardashian
Robert De Niro reacts to Gotham Awards 'censored' speech video
Robert De Niro reacts to Gotham Awards 'censored' speech
Buckingham Palace aides break silence on Omid Scobie's Endgame
Buckingham Palace aides break silence on Omid Scobie's Endgame
Margot Robbie makes bold request to Greta Gerwig at Gotham Awards
Margot Robbie makes bold request to Greta Gerwig at Gotham Awards
Princess Eugenie enjoys F1 race with celebrity friends
Princess Eugenie enjoys F1 race with celebrity friends
Jennifer Aniston takes major step after Matthew Perry's shock
Jennifer Aniston takes major step after Matthew Perry's shock
Kylie Jenner reveals how she 'keeps family together' with Jennifer Lawrence
Kylie Jenner reveals how she 'keeps family together' with Jennifer Lawrence
Kanye West sidelines kids for Christmas with Bianca Censori: Insider
Kanye West sidelines kids for Christmas with Bianca Censori: Insider
King Charles makes first appearance since Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims in new book
King Charles makes first appearance since Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims in new book
Chad Michael Murray breaks silence on Erin Foster’s cheating accusations
Chad Michael Murray breaks silence on Erin Foster’s cheating accusations
Piers Morgan rejects claims about call from Queen Camilla over Meghan Markle video
Piers Morgan rejects claims about call from Queen Camilla over Meghan Markle