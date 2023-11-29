 
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

‘This isn’t the end game!’: Paul Burrell drags Harry, Meghan pal over new book

William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Paul Burrell, the former butler of Princess Diana, has dragged Omid Scobie over his hotly dropped book Endgame while questioning the author’s sources.

Burrell also criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for using the Royal family as their USP when they have clearly become “celebrities” and should no longer be called “royals.”

In an interview with GB News, he said, "Harry should know better than to do what he's doing. He was taught better than that.”

ALSO READ: Prince William set to face Harry at a 'funeral' amid allegations of leaking private details

“His mother brought him up very well,” Burrell said while referring to Princess Diana, adding, “they had a very privileged lifestyle and they knew the rules.”

"And here we go again because this information from this book is obviously coming from close sources to Harry and Meghan and you have to remember they're no longer part of the Royal Family: They’re celebrities,” he said.

"But their only USP is royal gossip, and whilst they can spin some more royal gossip and pull the carpet from under other members of the Royal Family then they're relevant.

Before concluding, Burrell took a major swipe at Scobie’s book title, saying, “This isn’t the end game, absolutely not."

