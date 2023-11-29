Tina Knowles shares why Beyonce haters make her ‘blood boil’

Tina Knowles slammed accusations of Beyonce bleaching her hair and skin for 'Renaissance' premiere look

File Footage

Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles recently took to her social media to slam the accusations of her daughter trying to look like a white woman.



The response comes after the pop star rocked platinum-blonde hair at her concert film Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé premiere.

Tina shared an Instagram reel of her daughter being hailed as a “brown skin girl” and called out all the “stupid, ignorant, self hating and racist statements” about Beyonce trying to make her skin lighter.

Read More: Why was Beyoncé against her daughter performing on stage?

“She does a film, called the Renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you b**** decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?” questioned Tina.

Claiming that people are “jealous” of her success, the 69-year-old businesswoman shared that a reporter reached out to her daughter's stylist to confirm the rumors.

“What's really sad is that a white woman from TMZ had the audacity to reach out to Neal, Beyonce's hair stylist, and said that fans are saying that she wants to be white and wanted to get a statement about it from Neal... Well that made my blood boil," she wrote.

Read More: Beyonce keeps lowkey profile at 'Renaissance' film red carpet

Tina added that Beyonce is not the first black woman to wear blonde-platinum hair and reminded netizens how she is always “empowering” underdogs, “I am sick of you losers. I know that she is going to be p****** at me for doing this, but I am fed up,” she concluded.