Jada Pinkett Smith revealed previously that she had separated from Will Smith in 2016

Jada Pinkett confirms status of Will Smith marriage

Jada Pinkett Smith has finally clarified the status of her marriage with Will Smith.

She made the remarks during a preview of her appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show by Entertainment Weekly, "We're staying together forever."

Jada’s confirmation comes after her bombshell revelation at NBC News Special, titled Jada’s Story, where she said she and Will have been separated since 2016.

Moreover, the Girls Trip star discussed the highs and lows of her marriage in recent all-tell memoir Worthy, and revealed that despite contemplating divorce, she decided not to get one.

Will, who shares his children Jaden and Willow Smith with Jada, made an appearance at her Baltimore book event in October, providing insight into their current dynamics.

Describing their 30-year relationship as "very long and tumultuous," the Oscar winner labelled it as "brutiful"; a blend of brutal and beautiful.

Recently, Jada also hinted at a patch up with a cheerful carousel on Instagram which shows the pair celebrating Thanksgiving with their kids. She also expressed "sincere gratitude" for the loving family she has been gifted with.

