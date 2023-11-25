Jada Pinkett Smith extends support to Will Smith during Thanksgiving

Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith vehemently denied rumors involving her husband's sexuality

Photo Jada Pinkett Smith extends support to Will Smith amid romance rumors

Will Smith and Jada Pinkette Smith are seemingly enjoying Thanksgiving after dealing with rumors of Will Smith's romantic preferences.

Jada Pinkette Smith has shared a cheerful carousel on Instagram which shows the duo celebrating along with their three kids. Meanwhile, Jada also expressed her sincere gratitude for the loving family she has been gifted with.

Not forgetting her fans on this occasion, Jada wished them to have a ‘perfect’ Thanksgiving Day.

The monochromatic images also feature the couple’s three kids namely Willow Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith.



The American show host captioned the post:

"A perfect Thanksgiving Day. I hope yours was as well."

It is pertinent to mention here that this warm Thanksgiving post comes after the family's involvement in a recent controversy related to Will Smith.

Earlier in the month, the former assistant of Aladdin’s actor, Brother Bilaal, claimed that he had caught Will Smith and actor Duane Martin having intimate relations in a dressing room, a few years back.

On these serious accusations, Jada Smith broke her silence at the time, claiming that these rumors were unequivocally false and also threatened a legal action against anyone circulating them, as reported People.

However, Duane Martin has remained tight lipped on the matter.