5 must watch kdramas in December: Where to watch, release date & more

As the year comes to an end, the Korean drama game is here to conclude your 2023 chapter with a bang. From thriller to small town dramas, here are five series you shouldn’t miss out on at any cost:

1. Sweet Home 2:

The popular Netflix action-horror series Sweet Home 2 is set to make its return in early December.



While the first season depicted residents of a run-down apartment complex fighting infested creatures, the upcoming chapter intensifies as the chaos extends beyond the confines of the building into the broader world.

With Song Kang as the main lead, the new season will introduce several fresh faces, such as Jung Jin-young and Oh Jung-se, adding to the ensemble cast.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: December 1

2. Welcome to Samdal-ri:

Known for her witty roles, Kim Hye-sun takes on the role of Jo Sam-dal, a small town girl who makes it big in the city as a fashion photographer but gets hit with a setback in her professional life.



Deciding to seek solace in her hometown on Jeju Island, she reunites with ex-boyfriend Jo Yong-pil, portrayed by Ji Chang-wook, who works as a weather forecaster.

Anticipating its premiere, many K-drama lovers claim it’s giving Hometown Cha Cha Cha vibes.

Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix

Release date: December 2

3. Death’s Game:

Following his suicide, a young man played by Seo In-guk encounters Death, portrayed by Park So-dam, at the entrance to hell who subjects him to experience life 12 more times, each time in a different body.



Adapted from a webtoon, the story delves into the theme of reincarnation with cameos from notable actors like Lee Do-hyun, Kim Jae-wook, Go Yoon-jung, Choi Si-woo, Kim Ji-hoon, and Oh Jung-se.

Where to watch: TVING, Prime Video

Release date: December 15

4. Gyeongseong Creature:

Netflix will be ending the year with the first part of its historical action-horror series Gyeongseong Creature, starring Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee.



The drama is set in 1945 and depicts the concluding era of Korea's Japanese colonialism.,

The plot revolves around Park playing the role of a wealthy informant who teams up with Han's character, a clever investigator, to confront a mysterious creature hiding a dark secret, within the bounds of a hospital.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: December 22

5. My Man Is Cupid:

Jang Dong-yoon takes on the role of a cupid aiming to regain his wings who appears before Oh Baek-ryun, a veterinary surgeon, played by Nana (from Mask Girl) who has been praying on the mountains to find the perfect lover after facing a string of unfortunate dates.



Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Release Date: December 1