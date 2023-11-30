 
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Melanie Walker

Brad Pitt 'doing great' with Ines de Ramon amid growing issues with his kids

Brad Pitt reportedly relying on Ines de Ramon romance amid increasing tensions with his brood

Melanie Walker

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Brad Pitt ‘doing great’ with Ines de Ramon amid growing issues with his kids
Brad Pitt ‘doing great’ with Ines de Ramon amid growing issues with his kids

Brad Pitt was shocked after a post by his and Angelina Jolie’s adopted son, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, that he wrote in 2020, was leaked to the media.

On top of that, his adopted daughter, Zahara, ditched his last name, making Pitt’s role in his kids’ lives clear to the world.

However, sharing insight into the Hollywood hunk’s life, a tipster close to Pitt said that he is “doing great” in his life with Ines De Ramon.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt ‘desperate’ to have a baby with Ines de Ramon amid tensions with Pax

“He is doing great on many levels,” the insider told Daily Mail. “People seem to be excited about the Formula One film and that is back in production.”

“His film company Plan B is doing great,” they revealed. “There are many things in his life which are good. Obviously they are not all good because of the family stuff.”

“It is obviously very upsetting. He really cares about the kids.”

