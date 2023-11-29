Brad Pitt reportedly wants to start a family with his lover Ines de Ramon amid mounting issues with his kids

Brad Pitt ‘desperate’ to have a baby with Ines de Ramon amid tensions with Pax

Brad Pitt is reportedly eager to start a family with his ladylove Ines De Ramon amid tensions with his kids he shares with ex Angelina Jolie.



The Fight Club alum is “keen” to make a “fresh start” with the jewelry designer now that everyone knows how his kids, especially Pax, thinks of him as a father.

“Brad and Ines are smitten with each other and she recently moved into his Los Feliz mansion, proving how serious they are,” an insider told Closer Magazine.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie playing game with Brad Pitt by turning their kids against him



“He’s known from the outset that Ines wants to become a mum and that’s something they discussed very early on, given their 30-year age gap,” the insider added.

The tipster went on to note how some of Pitt’s friend were “surprised” by his “willingness to become a dad again, but he insisted it was something he very much wants too.”

“After everything he’s been through with his children, he’s keen to make a fresh start and create new memories” the source added,

“Brad’s not getting any younger, so it’s something they would like sooner rather than later. He’s even joked about doing the school run in his 70s and hopes that he’ll still be seen as a heartthrob!"

For the unversed, it was recently revealed that the couple’s adopted daughter, Zahara, has ditched the Hollywood star's last name and is only using her mother’s surname.

Few days later, a post by their adopted son, Pax, that he wrote in 2020 was leaked to the media, in which he penned that Pitt has “made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell.”