Jamie Lynn Spears had 'incredibly special' time at 'I Am A Celebrity'

Jamie Lynn Spears, the reality TV star who recently took the internet by storm after quitting the series I Am A Celebrity....Get Me Out of Here, just 10 days after it's commencement has recently broken her silence regarding her exit from the show.

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old sister of pop sensation Britney Spears, who exited the show on medical grounds, described her experience in the camp. She stated that her time in the camp had been incredibly special.

According to the Daily Mail, Jamie's exit serves as a big blow to the reality TV series which has already been effected severely because of bad weather and decision of two celebrities to quit in just three day period.

The Zoey 101 star wrote, "I can’t wait to share with y’all everything about this once in a lifetime experience, but I don’t even know where to start when trying to describe what an incredibly special time and place I had with some of the absolute best humans I have ever met and consider family now. "

Jamie Lynn's statement after quitting the show

She continued, "THANK YALL for welcoming me into your living rooms night after night, and for supporting me through all the highs and lows. I’m am so grateful for this show, and all of the wonderful people apart of it."

Jamie concluded her remarks, stating, "I will be taking some time to recover, and spend time with my family, but looking forward to sharing all about my journey on @imacelebrity with everyone! LOVE YALLLL."

