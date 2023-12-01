MacGowan fronted The Pogues from 1982 until the band split in 2014

The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan passes away at 65

Shane MacGowan fans are devastated as the front man of the Anglo-Irish Celtic Punk band The Pogues died on Thursday at the age of 65.

The singer's family confirmed the tragic news of the singer's death. Their joint statement with The Pogues shared on X, former Twitter, read, "It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Shane MacGowan."

The statement continued, "The beloved singer died peacefully at his home at 3 am, surrounded by his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke and other love ones."

It added, "Prayers and the last rites were read which provided some much-needed comfort to his family."

Family of MacGowan asked for privacy in this difficult time and vowed to share further details regarding the singer's death soon.

According to the Daily Mail, the Fairytale of New York songwriter suffered from addiction during his career and last year, he was diagnosed with encephalitis.



Encephalitis is inflammation of the active tissues of the brain caused by an infection or an autoimmune response. The inflammation causes the brain to swell, which can lead to headache, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, mental confusion and seizures.

MacGowan fronted The Pogues from 1982 until the band split in 2014.