Kanye West recently reunited with Bianca Censori in Dubai after she had flown to Australia

Kanye West, Bianca Censori don’t plan on returning to America

After reuniting with his wife Bianca Censori, Kanye West reportedly doesn’t plan on coming back home any time soon.

The couple was recently spotted having fun at a fashion event along with their friends in Dubai.

Desite Kanye’s home and office being in the US, a source privy to The Sun claimed that the two don’t intend to return and plan to vacation further.

"Ye has loved being out of LA, he's never been a huge fan of the city and has no immediate plans to return, despite having a place here and his Yeezy HQ. Bianca has spent time back in Australia and they're getting back on track and planning what to do for the holidays," the insider stated.

The tipster further claimed that Kanye and Bianca are instead planning to visit Italy in a few weeks, to celebrate Christmas, where they already spent a lot of time earlier this year.

According to the insider, the rapper is hoping that Kim Kardashian will take their kids on a trip so he can spend more time with them.

“He hasn't had all four children in a while, so it may just be the older ones, who are always accompanied by Kim's security and a nanny, but he does want to see them,” the source explained.