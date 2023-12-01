 
Friday, December 01, 2023
Mason Hughes

Kanye West falls to the ground on Spotify charts

Kanye West has a history of dominating Spotify -- but not this year. As the Spotify Wrapped 2023 feature was unveiled - the Chicago rapstar statistics looked dismal.

Compared to last year, the Power hitmaker came into the top ten most streamed artists globally; however, this year, Ye was added to the list of most dropped-down streamed artists, according to The Standard.

For years, the Grammy winner's loyal fanbase remained intact despite his outrageous antics, including George Bush remarks and wearing a MAGA hat during the 2020 presidential run.

However, seemingly, the mighty ship sank last year, when the Dear Summer rapper spewed a series of antisemitic remarks.

The 46-year-old's toxic rhetoric prompted a 'cancelled campaign' against him, forcing many lucrative brands, such as Adidas, to cut ties with him.

Meanwhile, the unappealing stats could also point to Kanye's little music activity. For example, Ye's last album was Donda, which was released in 2021. 

Recently, there have been talks in the air that the rapper will roll out his new album, which is said to be a joint album with Ty Dolla $ign.

The pair also released a track from the album, titled Vultures, which also triggered controversy from its alleged anti-Semitic lyrics.

