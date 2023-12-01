Bianca Censori spending Kanye West’s money despite marital troubles, claims source

Bianca Censori burning a hole’ through Kanye West’s credit cards

Kanye West is reportedly having a hard time living with his wife, Bianca Censori, who seems to be interested in his money only.

The controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, has started to feel like he is being taken advantage of by the Yeezy designer, a source claimed to In Touch Weekly.

Speaking with the publication, an insider told the publication that despite taking time apart, Kanye and Bianca are still trying to make their marriage work.

“There’s been trouble brewing between them,” the insider said the couple, who have been in headlines since their marriage for their problematic outfits.

The tipster went on to claim that Bianca has developed a “spending problem” since growing accustomed to Kanye’s Hollywood lifestyle.

“She’s been burning a hole through his credit cards and using cash to buy jewelry and designer bags,” the insider added. “He feels like she’s taking advantage of his generosity.”

This comes after it was revealed that Kanye gave an “ultimatum” Bianca to save their crippling marriage amid split rumours by inviting her to Dubai.

Bianca initially “refused to go to Dubai,” with West, but she later changed her mind when Kanye “gave her an ultimatum,” an insider told Us Weekly.

“He told her if she didn’t come to Dubai, then they were done,” they added. “He was having a hard time trusting her. And she had a change of heart.”