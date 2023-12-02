 
Saturday, December 02, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Linda Blair on 'The Exorcist': 'I didn't like it'

'The Exorcist' star Linda Blair gets candid about her breakthrough role that defined her career

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 02, 2023

Linda Blair on 'The Exorcist': 'I didn't like it'

The Exorcist is considered the most terrifying film in the history of the horror genre. It won scores of awards, including the Oscars; however, surprisingly, the movie's lead star, Linda Blair says she was not a fan of the hit film.

During an interview with TooFab, the Golden Globes winner said, "With doing the film. I did what I was told to do, and which is why Billy Friedkin and everyone couldn't believe I didn't complain. I did not complain."

She continued, "I didn't like it. Wasn't happy, wasn't comfortable, didn't like the makeup. Everything was very ... it was zero degrees on the set in the morning. So to take all of that and say, 'but if I can take that difficulty and turn it into something positive and it could give me a platform to help the animals.'"

In line with her animal activism, the 64-year-old shared that she turned to their advocacy after witnessing laws protecting them started to get stripped in the early nineties.

"We've protested on puppy mills. We've explained what those are to people, but a lot of the public turns a blind eye. They're like, 'I don't wanna know' she added.

Linda noted,  Support the rescues, support those that are fighting for animal welfare and let us do our job."

