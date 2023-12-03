Emily Blunt shares thoughts on whether she will ever join the Marvel universe

Emily Blunt gets honest about joining Marvel universe

Marvel has roped in dozens of actors into its universe. Emily Blunt was one of the actresses who was courted for the franchise's Black Widow film. However, the star has no appetite for superhero movies.



In a chat with Howard Stern, the Sicario star shared, "It's not that it's beneath me," adding, "I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow. I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr.—it would've been amazing."

She continued, but I don't know if superhero movies are for me. They're not up my alley. I don't like them. I really don't. It's been exhausted. We are inundated—it's not only all the movies, it's the endless TV shows as well."

The 40-year-old noted, "It's not to say that I'd never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I'd be interested."

Interestingly, Emily's better half, John Krasinski, was part of the Marvel universe. The actor appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Reed Richards.