Sunday, December 03, 2023
Cardi B makes stunning runway debut, gets applaud from Kim Kardashian

Cardi B stunned on the runway Saturday as part of Balenciaga's Fall 2024 fashion show in Los Angeles. The rapper modeled a bright blue fur coat during her walk along South Windsor Boulevard with Kim Kardashian in the front row making videos of her walk.

This marks Cardi's runway debut with the brand, which faced controversy last year over an ad campaign some claimed promoted child exploitation. The Up hitmaker opted for an off-the-shoulder style coat paired with pointed-toe heels.

Adding to the look were an ornate diamond necklace and stud earrings. She wore her long black hair slicked back in a polished ponytail. Smokey eyes and a deep red lip also accentuated Cardi's high-fashion style.

Kim Kardashian sat front row, taking videos and pictures throughout the show. This included recording Cardi's walk and snapping a photo of Brigitte Nielsen in a striking all-black latex ensemble.

The 60-year-old model strutted down the sidewalk in over-the-knee boots featuring a very tall platform and pointed heels. She matched with a long, pointed manicure.

Nicole Kidman, 56, also sat front row at the fashion show sporting a stylish all-black ensemble.

Kidman also posted a series of striking black and white snapshots modeling the Balenciaga outfit she wore to the event.

The Bombshell star donned a tweed peacoat tea dress with a structured neckline that bared her shoulders and accentuated her décolletage. .

She left her blond hair down in a sleek and straight style, tucking the ends into the collar of her coat dress.

