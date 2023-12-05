Sarah Ferguson said, “I feel strongly the greatest gift you can give today is understanding, no judgement, no race, creed, colour or any other domination, just love"

Sarah Ferguson talks about ‘love and forgiveness’ amid royal race row

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has talked about ‘love and forgiveness’ in all families on Christmas amid royal race row, sparked after Omid Scobie’s new book, Endgame.



Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother made these remarks as she appeared on TV's Lorraine show.

Read More: Prince Harry returns to court battle over security in UK

When host Lorraine asked if the Royal Family come together again saying that “Christmas is a time to bring people together”, Sarah said, “I couldn’t agree more. If we watch enough of these Christmas movies and sing enough of these Christmas songs...Can we just all have love, forgiveness and happiness and joy?”

She continued, “I feel strongly the greatest gift you can give today is understanding, no judgement, no race, creed, colour or any other domination, just love.

“There’s no better gift than love. People say to me, you don’t wear your heart on your sleeve, Fergie or Sarah, you wear it all over your body because that’s what I am. I really believe you can give love.”

Also Read: Meghan Markle’s talent agency ‘horrified’ over ‘Endgame’ by Omid Scobie

Later, taking to X, formerly Twitter, Sarah shared photos from the show and tweeted, “It was wonderful to join Lorraine today to talk about The @BigGive Christmas Challenge & @Ruddisretreat.

“There is just a little time left of this year’s campaign, which promises to double your donation to any of 1,000 charities.”