Tuesday, December 05, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry returns to UK for first time amid royal race row: report

Prince Harry has reportedly arrived in London without his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 05, 2023

Prince Harry returns to UK for first time amid royal race row

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has returned to UK for the first time after Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame sparked royal race row.

According to a report by New York Post, the Duke of Sussex arrived at London’s High Court Tuesday morning to kickstart his three-day case to win back UK security protection for his family-wife Meghan Markle, son Prince Archie and daughter Princess Lilibet.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton fail to compete with Princess Charlene: Deets inside

Earlier, royal expert Angela Levin tweeted, “Prince Harry is taking the Home Office to court for three days seeking protection 24/7 when he comes to the UK.

“Scobie's book will inevitably make him even more unwelcome.”

According to Reuters, Harry’s lawyer told London's High Court on Tuesday that the Duke of Sussex has been subjected to "unlawful and unfair treatment" by the British government over the decision to take away his police protection when he is in Britain.

Also Read: Prince Harry’s workload ridiculed for looking like a ‘grifter’

Harry and Meghan Markle had received full security protection provided by the state before they decided to step back from royal duties and move to California in 2020.

Meanwhile, BBC has claimed Prince Harry did not attend in person.

