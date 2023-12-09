Selena Gomez drops major bomb on cosmetic procedures amid Benny Blanco romance

Selena Gomez confesses she went through a cosmetic procedure before dating Benny Blanco amid social media backlash

Photo Selena Gomez professes facial transformation amid Benny Blanco romance

Benny Blanco’s love lady Selena Gomez has seemingly changed a lot about herself other than her stylist Kate Young since her breakup with Justin Bieber in 2018.

Lately, the Single Soon songstress left the world astonished when she confirmed that she has had a new lover for “six months” and he is no one else but her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s long-time friend, Benny Blanco, an American-Spanish record producer.

In response to this big announcement, her fans reacted with concern and did not approve of her new boyfriend, and that he had thrown a brutal shade at Selena Gomez by calling her “a cookie-cutter artist” in 2020, as per the reports of Daily Mail.

Love-struck Selena furiously defended her new beau by invading her fan’s replies and claiming that "he's the best thing that has ever happened" to her.

In doing so, Selena also spilled beans on getting a cosmetic procedure while replying to a netizen who jibed about her appearance:” Remove your cheek fillers/implants. It's messing with your brain.”

“Hahahaha I've had Botox bb(sic) girl,” Selena admitted in response.

As fans will know, this comes after the Come and Get It hitmaker observed in one of her comments that she would never “date a f******” again, which allegedly was a brutal swipe at her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, who is now married to his childhood friend Hailey Bieber.