Sunday, December 10, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles 'full of energy,' not 'concerned' by book 'Endgame'

King Charles has reportedly told his pal he will not be manipulated into fulfilling the demands of Prince Harry.

A source close to the monarch tells The Sun that His Majesty will not be ‘blackmailed,’ by the Sussexes

The insider said: "The King has said that will not be emotionally blackmailed by his own son. He is not concerned by the book and remains full of energy."

This comes as Harry presented an honest statement to the Home Office over his security battle.

He said: "It is with great sadness to both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020.

"The UK is my home. The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the United States.

"That cannot happen if it is not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil. I can’t put my wife in danger like that and given my experiences in life I’m reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too,” the Duke noted.

