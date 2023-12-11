Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to spend Christmas at home amid racism row

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may celebrate Christmas with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, at home

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may spend this Christmas at home with their kids as an invitation from King Charles is unlikely.



Discussing the drama around the royal Christmas invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, relationship experts said it would be better for Harry and Meghan to spend Christmas away from UK.

Kate Mansfield told The Mirror that Meghan and Harry might get “caught up” in the “fantasy idea” of celebrating Christmas with King Charles, Prince William and the rest of the royal family.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at odds after 'Endgame' release: Here's why

However, she added, that the “reality of the situation is that there is much animosity between them and the rest of the family, and if it is true that there is actually no invite, that sounds pretty painful.”

To this, another relationship expert, Louella Alderson, said that the couple might not warmly welcome the duo to "the continued scrutiny and criticism Meghan and Harry have directed towards them."

Kate said a Christmas with the Royal would be especially hard for Meghan before advising the exiled royals to “just have a small and cosy Christmas with her hubby and the kids at home!"

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry true feelings about racist royal row leaked

Dishing on if there is hope for Harry and Meghan to reconcile with the Royal family in the future, Louella said, "Things can change in the future if both sides are willing to work towards reconciliation and understanding.”

“But for now, it seems that Meghan and Harry will likely be spending Christmas elsewhere, surrounded by supportive friends and family who have been there for them throughout their journey."